Sakinaka rape and murder case: Government of Maharashtra: Maharashtra Congress leader Vishwabandhu Rai asked Uddhav Thackeray on the Sakinaka case: Is everything not right in the Maharashtra government? Congress leader targets Uddhav Thackeray over Sakinaka rape case

The Maharashtra government seems to be divided over the Sakinaka rape and murder case in Mumbai. Vishwabandhu Rai, an ally of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, has written a letter to the Governor asking questions about his government.Asking questions to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Vishwabandhu Rai wrote in the letter, “The Chief Minister is the head of the regional party and his political concern is regionalism. He targeted people from other states to satisfy his vote bank on the issue.

‘Thank you for calling the special session’

In addition, Vishwabandhu Roy further wrote, ‘The suggestion to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly on the increasing incidents of rape against women in Maharashtra is highly commendable. Thank you for taking this issue seriously.

In the letter, the Congress leader wrote, “After the Sakinaka rape incident, the Chief Minister indirectly blamed the people of other states for it. The rapist, regardless of religion, language or caste, should be punished by hanging.

Congress leader Vishwabandhu Rai said, “Crimes against women in Mumbai have increased by 144 per cent in the last few months. In the year 2020, 2061 rape cases were registered in Maharashtra. Besides, many cases are happening every day.