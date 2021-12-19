Sakshi Dhoni Discloses Her First Meet With MS Dhoni In December 2007 Before 14 Years in Her Instagram Post By Sharing Photo With Ziva Father

Sakshi Dhoni has shared a stunning picture with husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni in her latest Instagram post. In the caption of this photo, he has also told that when he and Dhoni met for the first time.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprised everyone by marrying Sakshi Rawat (now Sakshi Dhoni) suddenly on 4 July 2010. But in all these years it was never known how the two met. Sakshi on Sunday shared a stunning photo on Instagram and informed about her first meeting with Dhoni.

Actually MS Dhoni went to a wedding ceremony with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Jeeva. Dhoni’s wife shared a picture of the same ceremony on her Instagram account. In the caption of this picture, he has also told that both of them met for the first time in December 14 years ago.

That is, in December 2007, Sakshi and MS met for the first time. After about two and a half years of this, in July 2010, both of them got married. Sakshi, while sharing her heart in her post, wrote that, ‘Cheers to your meeting of 14 years. #December #jabwemet (that is, in December 2007, both of them met for the first time).’

Many stars have commented on this post of Sakshi. Commenting on the former Bigg Boss contestant, actress and singer Sophie Choudry, both of them have described the couple as wonderful. Apart from this, Robin Uthappa’s wife Sheetla has also posted heart emoji. Apart from this, more Dhoni fans have liked and commented on this photo.

It is worth noting that in September-October 2007, the Indian team achieved the distinction of becoming the T20 World Champion for the first time. MS Dhoni was the captain of that team. That is, about two months after this achievement, Dhoni had a meeting with Sakshi.

According to the biopic on MS Dhoni, ‘MS Dhoni The Untold Story’, the two met for the first time in a hotel. Dhoni stayed there and Sakshi was an intern in the management staff there. If the incident of this film is to be believed to be true, then this incident can be considered to be of December 2007 when Dhoni and Sakshi met each other for the first time.