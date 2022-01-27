Sakshi Dhoni Tells MS Dhoni Gets Angry Only on Her Yuzvendra Chahal Likes Dhanashree Verma Dance instead of Singing

In a YouTube video, Sakshi Dhoni, Anushka Sharma and Dhanashree Verma appeared together. Sakshi told that Dhoni only gets angry on her. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal likes Dhanshree’s dance.

Wives of Indian cricketers are often dominated on social media. The name of Sakshi, wife of former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is also included in this. A video is seen on social media in which Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s wife are seen. Although, it is a spoof video but real videos of wives of cricketers have been used in it.

This video has actually been edited by WiZLO (YouTuber). In this, some parts of the real videos of the wives of cricketers have been picked up and YouTuber has edited it by making questions accordingly. That’s why we are calling it a spoof video. In this video, Sakshi Dhoni, Anushka Sharma and Dhanshree Verma are seen talking. At the same time, the network connection of Hazel Keech remains poor.

When Sakshi Dhoni is asked whether MS Dhoni gets angry at something at home or remains cool there too. In response, Sakshi says, ‘He (MS Dhoni) only gets angry with me. I can only make them angry. He never gets angry on anything except me. Should be on me too because I am also his closest.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanshree Verma also talked a lot in this video. She was also seen singing Kishore Kumar’s famous song Neele-Neele Amber. At the same time, when he was asked whether Chahal likes his dance or singing, he said, ‘Chahal likes my dance because I also teach him dance.’

Anushka Sharma is also in this video who is seen talking about Bollywood. She talks about liking Alia Bhatt’s acting. She says that Alia is a very natural actor and that’s why I like to see her on screen. She also describes Mohit Chauhan and Arijit Singh as her favorite singer.

It is worth noting that Yuzvendra Chahal used to participate in Dhanshree Verma’s dance class before marriage. From there, he fell in love with his teacher Dhanashree during the lockdown and both got married in December 2020. The conversation shown in this video is not real but the videos and their words of the wives of all the cricketers are real.