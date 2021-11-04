Salary dues withhold issue of Shored Marin Hockey India accuses stealing data of former coach Indian team says action will be taken if laptop is not given allegation, said

The Indian Express, in its news published on 3 November 2021, wrote that the ‘full and final payment’ of former Indian women’s hockey team coach Shored Marin has been withheld following the recommendation of Hockey India, as he has accepted the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The laptop given by us has not been returned. Read full news here

For this reason, Hockey India did not give him a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC). According to Schord Marin of the Netherlands, this laptop is now about to reach India. Reacting to the news, Hockey India said that Marin’s remarks on his pending salary was a ‘malicious attempt’ to ‘paint a black picture of the Indian sports administration’. It also claimed that the coach is yet to pay an amount of US$ 1,800.

Hockey India said, “Hockey India is unable to issue NOC due to non-refund of the laptop. The association believes that the Sports Authority of India has acted within its rights by withholding the amount of US$ 1,800. The case is that Marin was asked to return the laptop with that invaluable data. After this Marin tried to tarnish the Indian sports administration.

The former India coach on Tuesday, without blaming any authority or organization, told The Indian Express that he has not received his “full and final payment” from SAI and Rs 25 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government. The UP government had promised Rs 25 lakh as a reward. He had said, ‘He is in constant touch with the people concerned. He is confident that this issue will be resolved soon.

Hockey India Secretary General Rajinder Singh said in a statement issued on Wednesday, “We would like to state that not returning the laptop issued to him is tantamount to data theft, as it contains very important data of Indian players.” We recommend necessary punitive action against Marin for easy recovery of the laptops and the data they hold.’

Responding to Hockey India’s statement, Marin, who hails from the Netherlands, told The Indian Express that they have already started the process of sending the laptops. The laptop crashed in the middle of the Olympics.