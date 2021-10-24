Salary of government employees may increase up to Rs 95,000, know how here?

After increasing the DA, the salary of government employees will be increased according to their pay grade. The increase in dearness allowance by the central government will prove beneficial for 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

The central government has already given bonus to government employees before Diwali. The government has increased the dearness allowance of employees by 3 percent under the 7th Pay Commission. Due to which the DA of the employees has increased to 31 percent, earlier it was only 28 percent.

Salary increase as per DA hike in 7th Pay Commission

With the increase of 3 per cent in dearness allowance, the total DA of government employees has now been increased to 31 per cent. Thus, if the salary of a central government employee ranges from Rs 18000 to Rs 56900, the annual increment will be Rs 30,240 for an employee with a salary of Rs 18000. If the basic salary of such employee is Rs 18,000 then the new dearness allowance (31%) will be Rs 5580/month. At the same time, the dearness allowance (17%) till now was Rs 3060 per month. The increase in DA will be (5580-3060) – Rs.2520/month while the annual increment will be (2520X12) – Rs.30,240.

There will be an increase of Rs 95,000 for them.

Similarly, here the annual increment of a central government employee with a salary of Rs 56900 can be as follows. If the basic salary of the employee is Rs 56900 then the new dearness allowance (31%) will be Rs 17639/month. Also, the dearness allowance (17%) till now was Rs 9673/month. Increase in DA (17639-9673) – will be Rs 7966/month. At the same time, the annual increment (7966X12) – will be Rs 95,592. As per 31 per cent DA, the total annual dearness allowance on the basic pay of Rs 56,900 will be Rs 2,11,668.

Earlier in July this year, the Center had decided to increase the DA to 28 per cent and it has been increased once again to 31 per cent. Speculations are rife that the increased pay as per the DA hike may be included in the salary before Diwali.