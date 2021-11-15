Salary of IAS, IRS or IPS Officer: Find out who has the highest salary and how many benefits.

Highlights According to the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of an IAS officer is here

The salary of IRS officers is the same

Learn about the special foreign allowance paid to an IFS officer

IAS, IRS and IPS salaries: ₹ 1,44,200 ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000 5-8 years UPSC Civil Service Exam Clearing is the dream of every youth. Attractive career opportunities, the opportunity to serve the country as an administrator with salary and benefits are some of the key factors that make the civil service one of the most preferred career options in the country. If you also want to know how much the selected officers get paid in UPSC CSE, here you will find complete information about it. After passing the UPSC Civil Service Examination, all the selected candidates are called for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri Training Academy, Mussoorie, from where their journey to become officers begins. These officers do not receive salary during the first month of this training. The salaries of these officers are increased on the basis of their promotions and promotions.



IAS officer pay as per 7th pay commission

According to the 7th Pay Commission, every IAS officer will now get his basic salary as per TA, DA, HRA. The IAS salary increases after each promotion.

Salary level Basic salary Number of years of service required Post 10 56,100 / – 1-4 years SDM / Under Secretary / Assistant Secretary 11 67,700 / – 5-8 years Additional District Magistrate (ADM) / 12 78,800 / – 9-12 years District Magistrate / Joint Secretary / Deputy Secretary 13 1,18,500 / – 13-16 years District Magistrate / Special Secretary / Director 14 1,44,200 / – 16-24 years Divisional Commissioner / Secretary-cum-Commissioner / 15 1,82,200 / – 25-30 years Principal Secretary / Additional Secretary 16 2,05,400 / – 30-33 years Additional Chief Secretary 17 2,25,000 / – 35-36 years Principal Secretary / Secretary to Government 18 2,50,000 / – 37+ years Cabinet Secretary of India READ Also Jammu And Kashmir Admin Postpones Class 11 Exams Due to Covid Spike, Restricts Social Gatherings

READ ALSO: UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021: Application for Junior Engineer Posts in Electrical Department, How to Apply



Salary structure of IRS officers

Designation Pay scale Assistant Commissioner of Income-tax Grade pay of ₹ 15,600 – 39100 + ₹ 1400 Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 6600 Commissioner with Income Tax ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 7600 Additional Commissioner of Income-tax 37,400 – 67,000 + Grade Pay 8700 Commissioner of Income-tax पे 37,400 – 67,000 + ₹ 10,000 Grade Pay Principal Commissioner of Income-tax ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000 Chief Commissioner of Income-tax ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000 Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax 80,000 fixed

Note- In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IRS officer receives, there are many other benefits. Such as medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, pension and retirement benefits, security guards and domestic help, apartment (2 or 3 BHK) and transportation.

Also Read: Sainik School Bharti 2021: Vacancies in many posts including Salary under TGT, 7th CPC, Opportunity for 10th



Salary structure of IPS



Post Basic salary Sub-Inspector of Police 56,100 Additional Superintendent of Police 67,700 Senior Superintendent of Police 78,800 Deputy Inspector General of Police 1,31,100 Inspector General of Police 1,44,200 Director General of Police 2,05,400 Director of DG / IB or CBI 225,000

Note- In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IPS officer receives, he receives several allowances. These include medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, accommodation and transportation.

Salary structure of IFS officers



Grade Rank Basic salary Junior time scale Upper Secretary 8000 Senior time scale Upper Secretary ₹ 10700 Junior administrative pay scale Deputy Secretary 12750 Selection range Advisory Director 15,100 Senior Administrative Salary Scale Joint Secretary 18400 High Commissioner / Ambassador Foreign Secretary 26,000

Special Foreign Allowance to IFS Officer

The total salary of IFS at the time of joining the Ministry as Under Secretary is around Rs. 60,000. This includes basic salary + HRA + DA + TA + other allowances. If a candidate gets posting abroad, his pay scale is different. The candidate can get a salary of Rs 2.40 lakh under special foreign allowance. This salary is also determined on the basis of the country of posting.

Benefit to IFS officer

In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IFS officer receives, he receives a variety of allowances. It includes medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, security guards and home helpers, as well as housing and transportation.