Salary of IAS, IRS or IPS Officer: Find out who has the highest salary and how many benefits.
IAS officer pay as per 7th pay commission
According to the 7th Pay Commission, every IAS officer will now get his basic salary as per TA, DA, HRA. The IAS salary increases after each promotion.
|Salary level
|Basic salary
|Number of years of service required
|Post
|10
|56,100 / –
|1-4 years
|SDM / Under Secretary / Assistant Secretary
|11
|67,700 / –
|5-8 years
|Additional District Magistrate (ADM) /
|12
|78,800 / –
|9-12 years
|District Magistrate / Joint Secretary / Deputy Secretary
|13
|1,18,500 / –
|13-16 years
|District Magistrate / Special Secretary / Director
|14
|1,44,200 / –
|16-24 years
|Divisional Commissioner / Secretary-cum-Commissioner /
|15
|1,82,200 / –
|25-30 years
|Principal Secretary / Additional Secretary
|16
|2,05,400 / –
|30-33 years
|Additional Chief Secretary
|17
|2,25,000 / –
|35-36 years
|Principal Secretary / Secretary to Government
|18
|2,50,000 / –
|37+ years
|Cabinet Secretary of India
Salary structure of IRS officers
|Designation
|Pay scale
|Assistant Commissioner of Income-tax
|Grade pay of ₹ 15,600 – 39100 + ₹ 1400
|Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax
|₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 6600
|Commissioner with Income Tax
|₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 7600
|Additional Commissioner of Income-tax
|37,400 – 67,000 + Grade Pay 8700
|Commissioner of Income-tax
|पे 37,400 – 67,000 + ₹ 10,000 Grade Pay
|Principal Commissioner of Income-tax
|₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000
|Chief Commissioner of Income-tax
|₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000
|Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax
|80,000 fixed
Note- In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IRS officer receives, there are many other benefits. Such as medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, pension and retirement benefits, security guards and domestic help, apartment (2 or 3 BHK) and transportation.
Salary structure of IPS
|Post
|Basic salary
|Sub-Inspector of Police
|56,100
|Additional Superintendent of Police
|67,700
|Senior Superintendent of Police
|78,800
|Deputy Inspector General of Police
|1,31,100
|Inspector General of Police
|1,44,200
|Director General of Police
|2,05,400
|Director of DG / IB or CBI
|225,000
Note- In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IPS officer receives, he receives several allowances. These include medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, accommodation and transportation.
Salary structure of IFS officers
|Grade
|Rank
|Basic salary
|Junior time scale
|Upper Secretary
|8000
|Senior time scale
|Upper Secretary
|₹ 10700
|Junior administrative pay scale
|Deputy Secretary
|12750
|Selection range
|Advisory Director
|15,100
|Senior Administrative Salary Scale
|Joint Secretary
|18400
|High Commissioner / Ambassador
|Foreign Secretary
|26,000
Special Foreign Allowance to IFS Officer
The total salary of IFS at the time of joining the Ministry as Under Secretary is around Rs. 60,000. This includes basic salary + HRA + DA + TA + other allowances. If a candidate gets posting abroad, his pay scale is different. The candidate can get a salary of Rs 2.40 lakh under special foreign allowance. This salary is also determined on the basis of the country of posting.
Benefit to IFS officer
In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IFS officer receives, he receives a variety of allowances. It includes medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, security guards and home helpers, as well as housing and transportation.
