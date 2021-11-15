Education

Salary of IAS, IRS or IPS Officer: Find out who has the highest salary and how many benefits.

Salary of IAS, IRS or IPS Officer: Find out who has the highest salary and how many benefits.
Salary of IAS, IRS or IPS Officer: Find out who has the highest salary and how many benefits.

Salary of IAS, IRS or IPS Officer: Find out who has the highest salary and how many benefits.

Highlights

  • According to the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of an IAS officer is here
  • The salary of IRS officers is the same
  • Learn about the special foreign allowance paid to an IFS officer

IAS, IRS and IPS salaries: ₹ 1,44,200 ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000 5-8 years UPSC Civil Service Exam Clearing is the dream of every youth. Attractive career opportunities, the opportunity to serve the country as an administrator with salary and benefits are some of the key factors that make the civil service one of the most preferred career options in the country. If you also want to know how much the selected officers get paid in UPSC CSE, here you will find complete information about it. After passing the UPSC Civil Service Examination, all the selected candidates are called for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri Training Academy, Mussoorie, from where their journey to become officers begins. These officers do not receive salary during the first month of this training. The salaries of these officers are increased on the basis of their promotions and promotions.

IAS officer pay as per 7th pay commission
According to the 7th Pay Commission, every IAS officer will now get his basic salary as per TA, DA, HRA. The IAS salary increases after each promotion.

Salary level Basic salary Number of years of service required Post
10 56,100 / – 1-4 years SDM / Under Secretary / Assistant Secretary
11 67,700 / – 5-8 years Additional District Magistrate (ADM) /
12 78,800 / – 9-12 years District Magistrate / Joint Secretary / Deputy Secretary
13 1,18,500 / – 13-16 years District Magistrate / Special Secretary / Director
14 1,44,200 / – 16-24 years Divisional Commissioner / Secretary-cum-Commissioner /
15 1,82,200 / – 25-30 years Principal Secretary / Additional Secretary
16 2,05,400 / – 30-33 years Additional Chief Secretary
17 2,25,000 / – 35-36 years Principal Secretary / Secretary to Government
18 2,50,000 / – 37+ years Cabinet Secretary of India
Salary structure of IRS officers

Designation Pay scale
Assistant Commissioner of Income-tax Grade pay of ₹ 15,600 – 39100 + ₹ 1400
Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 6600
Commissioner with Income Tax ₹ 15,600 – 39,100 + Grade Pay 7600
Additional Commissioner of Income-tax 37,400 – 67,000 + Grade Pay 8700
Commissioner of Income-tax पे 37,400 – 67,000 + ₹ 10,000 Grade Pay
Principal Commissioner of Income-tax ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000
Chief Commissioner of Income-tax ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 80,000
Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax 80,000 fixed

Note- In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IRS officer receives, there are many other benefits. Such as medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, pension and retirement benefits, security guards and domestic help, apartment (2 or 3 BHK) and transportation.
Salary structure of IPS

Post Basic salary
Sub-Inspector of Police 56,100
Additional Superintendent of Police 67,700
Senior Superintendent of Police 78,800
Deputy Inspector General of Police 1,31,100
Inspector General of Police 1,44,200
Director General of Police 2,05,400
Director of DG / IB or CBI 225,000

Note- In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IPS officer receives, he receives several allowances. These include medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, accommodation and transportation.

Salary structure of IFS officers

Grade Rank Basic salary
Junior time scale Upper Secretary 8000
Senior time scale Upper Secretary ₹ 10700
Junior administrative pay scale Deputy Secretary 12750
Selection range Advisory Director 15,100
Senior Administrative Salary Scale Joint Secretary 18400
High Commissioner / Ambassador Foreign Secretary 26,000

Special Foreign Allowance to IFS Officer
The total salary of IFS at the time of joining the Ministry as Under Secretary is around Rs. 60,000. This includes basic salary + HRA + DA + TA + other allowances. If a candidate gets posting abroad, his pay scale is different. The candidate can get a salary of Rs 2.40 lakh under special foreign allowance. This salary is also determined on the basis of the country of posting.

Benefit to IFS officer
In addition to the basic salary and allowances that an IFS officer receives, he receives a variety of allowances. It includes medical, electricity and water bills, study options abroad, free phone calls, security guards and home helpers, as well as housing and transportation.

