Salary of these government employees increased by 23.29%, two years increase in retirement age

Announcement of increase in retirement age and wage of employees. The place there was an increase of 23.29% in the wage of the employees. On the similar time, his retirement age has been increased by two years.

This time the government employees have been given double profit by the government. (seventh Pay Fee) The government has increased the retirement age and wage of the employees. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced an increase in the retirement age and wage of its employees. The place there was an increase of 23.29% in the wage of the employees. On the similar time, his retirement age has been increased by two years. That’s, now his retirement age has grow to be 62 years.

For the final a number of days, there was a dialogue concerning the increase in the wage and retirement age of the employees. Which was finalized in a gathering. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a gathering with the representatives of the Employees Affiliation. On this assembly, a choice has been taken concerning their demand, after which the Chief Minister introduced that the employees will get the profit of increased wage and retirement age. On this assembly, the issue of different employees was additionally mentioned and it was mentioned to be resolved by June 30.

when will increase

Giving details about this announcement, it has been mentioned that this rule will come into impact from July 1, 2018. Whereas the financial advantages related to will probably be paid from April 1, 2020. On the similar time, with the increased wage, the brand new wage will likely be out there from January 1, 2022. If we calculate accordingly, then the employees are going to get a giant profit of wage increase. In accordance with a press release issued by the government, this determination will put a further monetary burden of Rs 10,247 crore on the exchequer yearly.

Excellent DA will likely be paid in January

Giving details about this in the assembly, the Chief Minister mentioned that together with the increase in the wage of the employees, the excellent DA may even be paid in January itself. Together with this, provident fund, insurance coverage, go away encashment and different pending funds will likely be totally cleared by April.

Choice will come by June 30

Giving info, the Chief Minister additionally mentioned that by June 30 this 12 months, a choice can be taken concerning all the issues like pension and well being allowance. He mentioned {that a} committee can be constituted underneath the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, which might look into the issues associated to the well being scheme of the employees.