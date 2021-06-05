Salary Rs. 44,900 Apply Now





Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal, Nainital Recruitment 2021: Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal, Nainital invited purposes from eligible individuals for recruitment of 01 publish of Skilled Graduate Trainer (TGT). and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal, Nainital. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 04 July 2021.

The emptiness notification for the publish of Skilled Graduate Trainer at Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal has been formally launched. Candidates who solely meet the eligibility necessities can apply on-line at ssghorakhal.org. The deadline for making use of for the place is in 30 days. The age restrict, wage qualification, and different particulars for Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal Recruitment 2021 are proven under; candidates ought to go to our weblog regularly to get the knowledge.

Vital Date:

Publish in Employment Information : 05 June 2021

: 05 June 2021 Final Date of submission of utility kind: 04 July 2021

Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal, Nainital Skilled Graduate Trainer (TGT) Particulars

Skilled Graduate Trainer (TGT): 01 Publish

Eligibility Skilled Graduate Trainer (TGT) Job

Candidates will need to have a Bachelor’s diploma in English Literature and a B.Ed. or comparable diploma from a acknowledged college, in addition to be CTET or STET competent. Age Restrict: The age restrict for making use of for this publish is specified within the notification. Based on the assertion, the minimal age requirement for the place is 21 years and the utmost age requirement is 35 years efficient of 01 July 2021. Candidates can go to the official web site for additional data.

Salary: The wage for the publish is Pay Degree-7, Rs. 44900 (Pre-revised PB-2, Rs. 9300-Rs. 34800 + GP Rs.4600). For extra particulars candidates can refer official web site getting extra wage particulars.

Choice Course of: Solely short-listed candidates can be invited to take part within the written/sensible checks/choice course of for this place. Attendance through the choice process is just not eligible for a TA/DA. The Faculty Authority maintains the fitting to CANCEL the Employment process at any second and for any trigger.

Apply

and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on-line by visiting the official web site of Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal, Nainital. Individuals should notice that the final date for utility is 04 July 2021. Eligible and candidates ought to apply to the Principal, Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal, PO- Ghorakhal, Distt- Nainital (Uttarakhand) Pin-263156 with a whole bio-data within the format supplied on the varsity web site www.ssghorakhal.org and one current passport measurement {photograph} together with photocopies of Mark Sheets, Certificates, Caste Certificates, testimonials, one unstamped self-addressed envelope, and a DD for Rs. 500/- (non-refundable) payable to “Principal, Sainik Faculty Ghorakhal” payable at State Financial institution of India, Bhowali Department Code 01352.

