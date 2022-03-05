Salary under NWDA Recruitment 2022, 7th cpc for Assistant Engineer posts is Rs. 1.42 lakhs. Till – 7th Pay Commission Jobs

Education

Candidates who have studied Civil Engineering have a golden opportunity to get a job in the National Water Development Agency (NWDA). The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has issued notification for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Group B) Minister. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online only by visiting NWDA website nwda.gov.in. Candidates who get the job will be paid according to the Seventh Pay Commission.

A total of 9 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer (Architecture) will be filled through NWDA Recruitment 2022. This includes 04 seats for general category, 03 seats for OBC, 01 seat for EWS and 01 seat for SC. Candidates wishing to participate in this recruitment process can apply online from 5th March 2022. The last date to apply online is 04 April 2022. Below is a direct link to the NWDA Recruitment 2022 notification for more details.

Who can apply?
Candidate should have BE or B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Also should have been scored in GATE 2020/21. On the other hand, when it comes to age limit, on 04 April 2022, the age of the applicant should be minimum 21 years and maximum 27 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the upper age limit (3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC candidates) as per National Water Development Institute recruitment rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
This is the pay scale.
Eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer for NWDA Recruitment 2022 will be paid from Rs 44900 to Rs 142400 per month under 7th pay commission (7th cpc) pay matrix. Apart from this, other applicable allowances like DA, TA, HRA etc. will also be availed.

NWDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Candidates in General and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 840 / -. SC, EWS and women candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs.500.

Learn how to get a job
Eligible candidates will be examined on the basis of best marks in the Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) -2020 and 2021 in Engineering, a paper in Civil Engineering will be selected. Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview or document verification to finalize the panel.

Click on this link to apply online-

