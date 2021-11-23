Sale of BS-VI vehicles started, but there is no proper system for issuing their PUC

After the order of the Supreme Court, the sale of BS-VI vehicles started in Delhi, but due to lack of proper arrangement for issuing Pollution Control Certificate (PUC) to these vehicles, the vehicle owners are wandering here and there. . However, the Transport Department of the Delhi government has said that the pollution test of these BS-VI vehicles can be done at all PUC centers in the national capital.

The Transport Department of Delhi Government, in response to an application filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) on behalf of ‘PTI-Bhasha’, has stated that there are 972 pollution testing centers in the city and all these testing centers for BS-VI vehicular pollution. is examined. PTI-Bhasha visited pollution testing centers located at around 10 petrol pumps in different areas of Delhi, out of which eight did not have a system for pollution testing for BS-VI vehicles. PUC center operators are giving different reasons for not issuing PUC of BS-VI vehicles. Most say that the problem is due to the software of the Transport Department, while some say that they do not have the necessary equipment.

The personnel issuing the PUC at the Pollution Check Center located at Sondhi Motors petrol pump in Connaught Place told PTI that there is a big difference between BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles and while checking the pollution in new vehicles. This is the thing to be kept in mind. He said that no new equipment is required to check pollution in BS-VI vehicles, but the pollution standards have been changed in it, due to which the process has become somewhat complicated.

However, there are some centers located at Connaught Place and Minto Road where PUC of BS-VI vehicles is being issued. Here too, the operators said that no new equipment is needed for pollution check in BS-6 vehicles, but the personnel have not been trained to check the pollution of these vehicles, due to which PUC is not being issued in most places. .

It is worth noting that in view of the increasing air pollution in the city, the Delhi government has launched a campaign to check the PUC of vehicles and those drivers who do not have a valid PUC are being fined Rs.

Driver Mohammad Shoaib said, “I have a BS-VI scooty which I bought last year. Its PUC was over and since then I went from East Delhi to Central Delhi and South Delhi pollution testing centers to get its new PUC but its pollution test was not done anywhere. After this, I got its PUC issued recently from a center on Minto Road. He said, “When only BS-VI vehicles are being sold in the market, why is the government not making arrangements for their pollution checks? If I do not have a valid PUC, the team posted on petrol will challan me Rs 10,000.

Anurag Narayan, president of Delhi Petrol Pump Dealers Association, told PTI, “There are about 250 petrol pumps in Delhi, where vehicle pollution can be checked. The main reason for this not happening is that the website of the Transport Department is not working properly. Narayan said, “The department has been informed about this and requested to rectify it soon.”

In response to the RTI application, the department has stated that the validity of PUC of BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles is one year. It also states that the validity of PUC of all BS-IV and above vehicles is one year while the validity of PUC of other vehicles is three months. Last year, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of BS-IV vehicles from March 31, i.e. from April 1, 2020, only BS-VI vehicles are being sold.