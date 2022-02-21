Sale of this phone starts from today, know color, features and price

Jobs

The price of Realme 9 Pro 5G starts at Rs 17,999 which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 20,999.

The sale of Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphones has started from today. If you also want to buy any of these two smartphones, then for this you can buy online on Flipkart or realme.com. At the same time, if you pay with HDFC Bank card on both these websites, then you will get an instant discount of Rs 2 thousand on Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro + 5G smartphones. Let us know about the features, specification and price of both these smartphones.

Price of Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro + 5G – Realme 9 Pro 5G price in India starts from Rs 17,999 which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 20,999. At the same time, the price for 6GB + 128GB variant of Realme 9 Pro + 5G is Rs 24,999. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs 26,999 and a top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 28,999.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications and Features – Talking about this phone of Reality, it runs on Android 12. Which is linked to Realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. This phone has a triple rear camera setup, which is a 64MP primary camera, f1.79 lens along with an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Whereas a 16MP camera has been given in its front.

Connectivity has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone. Apart from this, it has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. It comes with 8.5mm thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Specifications and Features – The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is also based on Android 12, which comes with Realme UI 3.0. The phone flaunts a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The Realme 9 Pro+ packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Realme 9 Pro + 5G has a triple rear camera setup, which is a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera setup includes an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. While the Realme 9 Pro+ also sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor on the front along with an f/2.4 lens. Connectivity includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 60W SuperDart fast charging. The phone weighs 182 grams.


