Salil Parekh summoned: Income tax summons: Finance Ministry issues summons to Infosys CEO

IT new e-filing portal News: The Indian Ministry of Finance has issued summons to Salil Parekh, MD and CEO of Infosys, the country’s largest technology company. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has been summoned to explain why the new e-filing portal was not fixed even 2.5 months after its launch on August 23, 2021. The new Income Tax e-filing portal is not available for filing income tax returns from 21st August 2021.

Problems in the e-filing portal

The new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department has many problems. People who file income tax returns (ITRs) have to face many problems due to this. The Delhi High Court has said that it understands the problem of the taxpayers and they are facing problems as the filing portal of the Income-tax department is not working.

The finance minister had promised recovery soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the e-filing portal would be fixed soon. The central government has admitted that so far it has received 700 e-mails related to the new e-filing portal of the Income-tax department, in which more than 2,000 complaints have been lodged. The new e-filing website of the Income Tax Department has come up with more than 9000 different types of problems. The complaints sent to the government include tax professionals, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and taxpayers.

The government replied in the Lok Sabha

Responding to the Income-tax e-filing website (IT Return Portal), the government said, “Infosys, which has created a new e-filing website (IT Return Portal), has been informed of a technical problem in the company’s operations.” (IT Return Portal) Consistent steps are being taken to address the technical issues that are coming up.

