Salim-Javed got angry with Rishi Kapoor’s action, threatened the actor by taking the name of Rajesh Khanna

New Delhi. Late actor Rishi Kapoor has ruled the hearts of crores of people for years with his work. He made his image in the film industry as a chocolate boy. When Rishi Kapoor did the film Bobby, he became a star overnight, but in the meantime, actor Amitabh Bachchan’s film Zanjeer was released and he dominated the industry. The script of the film Zanjeer was written by the famous duo Salim-Javed. After which the Salim-Javed duo wrote scripts of many superhit films together in the 70s. It was recently that the story of films was written keeping Amitabh Bachchan in mind.

Rishi Kapoor refused to do Trishul

Meanwhile, work started on the film Trishul. In which Amitabh Bachchan was cast in the lead role. Along with this, Rishi Kapoor was also taken in the film ‘Trishul’. When this film was offered to Rishi Kapoor, he refused to do the film. When Salim and Javed came to know about this, they got angry on Rishi Kapoor. Salim and Javed wrote the story of that film keeping Rishi Kapoor in mind. At the same time, when Rishi Kapoor refused to do the film, both of them got very angry.

Stars used to get ruined by refusing Salim-Javed’s film

Surprising to know, it was believed in the Bollywood industry that if any star refused to do Salim-Javed’s film. So the career of those stars used to end. It is said that the same happened with Rajesh Khanna. When Rishi Kapoor refused to do the film. Then he was reminded about Rajesh Khanna’s condition.

Salim Khan had threatened Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor suddenly met Salim Khan after refusing the film ‘Trishlu’. Salim sahib asked Rishi Kapoor ‘Why did he refuse to do the film?’ Rishi Kapoor also said without fear that ‘he did not like the role.’ Hearing this, Salim Sahab told Rishi Kapoor that do you know the consequences of not doing our film? Rajesh Khanna also refused to work in our film.

Salim-Javed pair was super hit

After which Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Rakhi, Waheeda Rehman were cast in the film Trishul. The role of Rishi Kapoor was played by Sachin Pilgaonkar in the film. Let us tell you that Salim-Javed had written the story of 24 films. Out of which 20 films proved to be super hit.

