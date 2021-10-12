Salim Khan Advise Amitabh Bachchan To Quit Acting: Sholay Writer Suggested Megastar Amitabh Bachhcan leave this hustle and bustle advised ‘Mahanayak’ to be retired

Amitabh Bachchan has recently (11 October) celebrated his 79th birthday. In such a situation, all the celebs of Bollywood congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan. At the same time, on the special occasion of his birthday, writer Salim Khan gave a piece of advice to the megastar of the century, Amitabh Bachchan. Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan wished Amitabh Bachchan a birthday, but at the same time he said such a thing that the fans of Amitabh Bachchan may be disappointed to hear.

For Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan said during an interview that now Amitabh Bachchan should retire and take rest. He has done what he wanted to achieve. According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan said- ‘Amitabh Bachchan should now retire from work, he has achieved what he wanted to achieve in life. Now instead of running away, they should rest. You should also take out time for yourself.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan further said- ‘The system of retirement has been created so that the person who lived the race of life in the sun, takes time for himself and lives life. Life is such that some time of human life is spent in studying, writing and learning. Then the next step comes to earn and take care of the family responsibilities. Then comes the time of retirement.

Speaking about himself, Salim Khan said- ‘Like me, my world is limited now. The people I go for morning walks with are not people from the film world. So I can touch, feel that ordinary life.’

Salim further said for Amitabh Bachchan that- He used to play the character of Angry Young Man very brilliantly. He can do this even today. But now he is not able to become a role for a personality like him. Now, there has been a lot of advancement in the field of technology, action and music in our films. In such a situation, people pay less attention to the script.