Salim Khan And Helen Adopted Arpita Khan

New Delhi. The best screen writer and producer Salim Khan is famous in the industry even after years due to his work in the industry. He wrote the story of many films of Gujre. In which the superhit film ‘Sholay’ is included. Salim Khan’s three children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohle Khan are also big names in the industry. Even after years, the Khan family has its own status in the Bollywood industry. At the same time, it would not be wrong at all to say that Salim Sahab is a good writer as well. Humans are equally kind hearted. Today we are going to tell you an anecdote related to him.

Arpita found crying near mother’s dead body

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan has done two marriages. His first wife’s name is Salma Khan. So the second wife is the famous dancer and actress Helen. Salim Sahab has three sons as well as two daughters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. Arpita Khan is the adopted daughter of Salim Sang.

It is said that once Salim Sahib and Helen were passing through the road. Then his eyes fell on a girl. The girl was crying sitting in front of her mother’s dead body on the road of Mumbai. Seeing this, the hearts of Salim Khan and Helen melted like wax.

Helen and Salim Khan adopt Arpita

Helen and Salim Khan immediately went to the girl and took her in her arms. After which both of them decided that they would adopt that girl. Helen and Salim Khan brought the girl home. Soon Arpita Khan became the life of the family. It is said that Salman Khan loves sister Arpita very much. Arpita Khan is the only daughter of Salim Khan and Helen. He did not leave any stone unturned in his upbringing.

Arpita got married in the year 2014

In the year 2014, Arpita got married with her boyfriend Aayush Sharma. Many big stars of the industry had come in this marriage. Not only this, superstar and Salman’s special friend Shahrukh Khan also came to the wedding. After marriage, Arpita gave birth to the first son. After which Arpita gave birthday to her second child i.e. daughter on Salman’s birthday itself. The gift received by Salman on his birthday made him very happy.