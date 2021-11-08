Salim Khan had got Rajesh Khanna out of the film by telling the producer, Amitabh Bachchan was the reason

The film ‘Deewar’, released in the year 1975, proved to be a milestone in the career of Amitabh Bachchan. During this, Amitabh Bachchan was trying to establish his feet in Bollywood. ‘Deewar’ was written by Salim-Javed and Amitabh had earlier worked in the film ‘Zanjeer’ written by both of them. Deewar was produced by Gulshan Rai. Earlier Gulshan Rai wanted to cast Rajesh Khanna not Amitabh Bachchan in this film.

Salim Khan had told, ‘Producer Gulshan Rai had signed for Deewar for Deewar. I felt that the correct casting of this role is not Rajesh Khanna but Amitabh Bachchan. This is the reason why we have emphasized on this point. Even we had put a condition that if you want to make this story written by us, then only Amitabh Bachchan will work in it. After this, Amitabh was cast after removing Rajesh Khanna from the film.

Javed Akhtar had told, ‘Amitabh Bachchan’s acting is praised in many films, but there was one film – Mili. It was a film that was made actress-centric. Jaya ji acted in this film. Bachchan sahib also worked in this, but there is no mention of his acting. By the way, due to the discussion of the film and the actor, but I think Amitabh ji really gave his brilliant performance in it.

The scene had to be changed due to Dharmendra: Javed Akhtar had told in another interview, ‘We had already decided the characters for Sholay. This was the reason that at the time of casting, the actors were confirmed as to which character they had to prepare for. Later we did not change any scene at the behest of anyone, but at the behest of Dharmendra, the tank climber was changed a bit as everyone liked his idea very much. We are thankful to him that this scene too was made so good because of his idea.