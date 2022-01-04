Salim Khan left Mercedes and started riding a bicycle, those 4 years were very difficult

There was a time in Salim Khan’s life, when he did not get any work for four consecutive years. In such a situation, he also started walking on a bicycle.

Salim Khan, father of Bollywood’s famous screen writer and actor Salman Khan, has won the hearts of people with his writing. From ‘Zanjeer’ to ‘Sholay’, he has written many such films, which have not only rocked the screen, but have also made Bollywood stars superstars overnight. Although Salim Khan has achieved a lot of success with his writing, but there was a time in his life when he had to leave Mercedes and ride a bicycle. This was disclosed by Salim Khan himself during his interview.

Salim Khan had told in the interview that there was a time when I had a Mercedes, but there is a time now when we have come on a cycle. The video related to this interview of Salim Khan is also in the news. Talking about this, he had said, “There was a time when I had no work for four years.”

Salim Khan further said in the interview, “At that time a star called me to him. He told me to come and meet me, let’s do something for you. I also went to him, put my cycle at his door and told his watchman to look at it. Went in, had breakfast there.”

Sharing the anecdote, Salim Khan further said, “He put his hand around my neck and said don’t worry. I also told him that I didn’t care. I believe in luck, whatever is in my destiny will be with me, no one can snatch it away and no one can give me what is not there. When I came out, he also came out with me.”

Talking about this, Salim Khan further said, “He asked me where did your car go. I told him that he had come on a bicycle. Now that the person himself has come on the bicycle, then what will scare him? After that we will walk. If you have accepted it then fine. There was a time when there was a Mercedes, there was a time when they came on a bicycle.