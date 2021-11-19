Salim Khan reached the flat to tell the story of ‘Zanjeer’ to Jaya Bhaduri, was ready after hearing the name of Amitabh Bachchan

Salim Khan had told in an interview that Jaya Bhaduri had agreed to work in Zanjeer after hearing the name of Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan has worked in many hit films in his career. But he got a different identity from the film ‘Zanjeer’. In this film, Amitabh was in the lead role while Pran was seen in front of him. The story of the film was written by Salim Khan. After this, Salim Khan also helped Amitabh Bachchan in getting many films. A similar anecdote was narrated by Salim Khan about Jaya Bhaduri when he reached the actress’s flat to narrate the story of the film.

Salim Khan had told, ‘We had helped Amitabh Bachchan in many places in getting the story. He was not such a big name at that time. Talking about the film Zanjeer, I had already made up my mind to take Amitabh, but there was some doubt about Jaya. I had reached Jaya ji at her flat to narrate the story of the film. I thought that she would not reject the film at all because who is the hero in front of her? I narrated the entire story of the film to him, so he asked what’s in it for me?

Salim Khan further explains, ‘I already had an idea of ​​this question of his. I told him that I know you have nothing in this, but I expected you to do it for Amitabh Bachchan. He immediately said yes even after hearing this. In an event, Amitabh Bachchan said that Dharmendra had recommended him for Sholay. However, I was also a little disappointed about his point. Because I didn’t expect such a thing from him at all. I was the one to get him Sholay.

Helped in getting the wall: The film Deewar played an important role in Amitabh’s career. Salim Khan had told that producer Gulshan Rai ji had confirmed Rajesh Khanna’s name for Zanjeer. Rajesh Khanna was to play the character in this film. But I forwarded Amitabh Bachchan’s name and we were adamant about it. However, later he also obeyed me and Amitabh got the film as well.