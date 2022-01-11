Salim Khan Reveals His Wife Salma Khan Did Not Talk To Him As He Sold Servant Gangaram In The Kapil Sharma Show

Salim Khan had advised in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that due to a person, his spouse Salma Khan didn’t discuss to him for about six months.

Bollywood’s well-known screenwriter Salim Khan has made an amazing identification in Hindi cinema along with his written movies. There have been many movies written by him, which made Bollywood stars into superstars in a single day. His movies embody ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Trishul’. Salim Khan did two marriages in his life. His first marriage was with Sushila Charak i.e. Salma Khan and second marriage he did with Helen. However the particular factor is that there was a rift between Salim Khan and Salman Khan’s mom due to another person, not Helen.

Not solely this, Salman Khan’s mom didn’t even discuss to Salim Khan for about six months due to that particular person. This was disclosed by Salim Khan himself in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Salim Khan had advised that the particular person was none aside from Ganga Ram, the particular person working in his home, whom his spouse Salma Khan had introduced along with her after marriage.

Speaking about this, Salim Khan had mentioned, “When Salma got here out of the home, she had introduced her along with her in dowry. He had nothing else, solely he was. He continues to be with us. We have now servants right here that if I throw them out, who will maintain them. In the meantime, Sohail Khan additionally known as Ganga Ram on the stage.

Whereas growing his level, Salim Khan additional mentioned, “As soon as I had scolded him. My spouse bought so indignant with me that she did not discuss to me for six months. There’s a lot energy of their home. Whereas speaking about Ganga Ram, Sohail Khan mentioned, “He is the sweetest and trustworthy particular person with whom all of us have grown up.”

Allow us to inform you that Salim Khan married Helen within the 12 months 1981. Speaking about this, he had mentioned, “It was not that Salma had accepted my relationship very fortunately and thanked me for it.” The screenwriter had advised within the interview that as time handed, the circumstances of the home additionally bought higher.