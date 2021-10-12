Salim Khan said Amitabh should retire

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently celebrated his th th birthday, made his acting debut in 19 Acting. About 52 years ago, he entered the Hindi film industry with the film ‘Sat Hindustani’. In these 52 years, Amitabh Bachchan has done many films and done a lot of work. In such a situation, Salman Khan’s father and famous writer Salim Khan thinks that Big B should retire.

The duo of Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have done more than 10 films together. Salim Khan is credited with bringing Amitabh Bachchan into the industry and giving him the image of an ‘angry young man’. But now Salim Khan feels that Amitabh has achieved a lot and now he has to make time for himself. So he should retire.



Read: A special gift from granddaughter Aradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s th th birthday, thus congratulations



‘Amitabh has achieved everything, retire now’

In a recent interview to Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan expressed his heartfelt wish. Salim Khan said that Amitabh Bachchan has achieved what he wanted to achieve in life. Achieved a lot and ran a lot. So now he has to spend a few years for himself. Salim Khan wished Amitabh a happy birthday and said that he should retire now.



Salim Khan said this after retirement

He said, ‘Retirement system is such that a person can spend a few years of his life as he wishes. The early years are spent in study and learning. Then the responsibility of family, wife and children falls on you. Just look at my world. Is very limited. All the people I go for morning walks with come from non-film backgrounds.



Worked together in these films

Salim Khan made several films with Amitabh in ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Shole’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Majboor’, ‘Don’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Kala Patthar’ and ‘Dostana’. It was all a movie hit



‘There is no story today for an actor like Amitabh’

Salim Khan further said that Amitabh Bachchan has remained a hero who can still play the role of an angry young man. But today there is no story for an actor like Amitabh. Our films have improved technically, the music and action have also improved, but now we don’t have good scripts.