Salim Khan took Amitabh Bachchan to the director’s house in high fever, this is how he got the film Sholay

Salim Khan had told in an interview that he was the first to name Amitabh Bachchan for Sholay. Director Ramesh Sippy accepted his point.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer film ‘Sholay’ was released in the year 1975. This film proved to be a milestone in the career of Amitabh Bachchan. But he was not the first choice of director Ramesh Sippy. This was disclosed by Salim Khan himself in an interview. Salim Khan had told that he was the first to take Amitabh’s name in front of director Ramesh Sippy. Although he was also in a state of great doubt about casting Amitabh at first, but later convinced him.

Salim Khan had told in a conversation with Komal Nahata, ‘Amitabh had worked in many films, but not all of these films did good business. There were some movies, but some flops too. He had definitely got recognition from the film I wrote, Zanjeer, but he still had to establish himself. We wanted him to act in a film written by us. In the beginning, Ramesh Sippy sahab did not even know Amitabh. We had kept a special show for him and got Amitabh to meet here.

Salim Khan further says, ‘Amitabh’s character in the show was very different in itself. Because while writing it, we had also taken care of many things. Now when we asked Ramesh Sippy to cast Amitabh, he also felt that maybe he was right because we had given many hits before this. He agreed, but Amitabh was yet to find out. We picked up Amitabh in high fever and took him to Ramesh Sippy sahab’s house. Here we got Amitabh to sign the contract.

How much was the fee: Salim Khan had told, ‘Amitabh Bachchan got a fee of one lakh rupees for doing the show at that time. This contract was also signed in front of us. Javed sahib and I were given 1.5 lakh rupees for that Sholay. The same thing happened at the time of Deewar when the producers had made a mood to sign Rajesh Khanna. Pretend that only the contract was signed. But in the end, we went ahead with the name of Amitabh Bachchan. He also accepted our point. There are many such stories when we helped Amitabh in one way or the other.