Salim Khan was shocked to hear this saying of Amitabh Bachchan, ‘I felt angry and hurt, since then there was bitterness in the relationship -‘ Since then there was bitterness in the relationship! I got angry, I was hurt

It is said that Dharmendra got this role for Amitabh Bachchan by asking film director Ramesh Sippy for Sholay. This film was released and later every dialogue and artist of this film became famous.

One of the superhit films of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's career is 'Sholay'. After this film, there were 4 moons in Amitabh's career. The script of the film was jointly written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. At the same time, instead of Amitabh Bachchan, the first filmmaker was taking Shatrughan Sinha in this film.

But after the release of the film, big changes took place in the relationship between Javed Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports, Javed Akhtar had become very angry with Amitabh’s one thing. Actually, this is the story of an award function after the film ‘Sholay’ released in 1975. At that time Dharmendra was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. During that time Amitabh Bachchan had praised his friend ‘Veeru’ a lot. Then Amitabh had said that he got the film ‘Sholay’ because of Dharmendra. When Salim Khan heard this while sitting in the function that day, he was very surprised.

He did not say anything that day, but in an old interview, Salim Khan had mentioned this. He had told that he had suggested Amitabh’s name for the film ‘Sholay’. At the same time, Salim Khan had also told- ‘It is a matter of a function, Amitabh had said there that he got Sholay because of Dharmendra. So I was very sad, hurt by this. I was very angry. In the early stages of his career, I always stood by his side and recommended him everywhere. ,

Salim had told- ‘When we put Amitabh’s name in front of Ramesh Sippy while reading the script of the film, he did not agree at first. Because till that time Amitabh Bachchan had not done anything like this on screen. He came to the screen as a professor, a doctor. I think maybe at that point of time he too did not believe in himself that he could do such ‘Jai’ and action.