salim khan wife helen never have a child because of this reason

New Delhi. Everything was being seen in the films of the 50s, but there was only a lack of such passionate dance and glamor that could attract the audience towards itself. Then suddenly came the era of item songs in films and Helen came to bring life to these songs. At the age of 19, Helen had made the audience crazy about her, at that time there was more demand for Helen than the actress. There was such elegance and enthusiasm in his dance. That when she used to dance, the audience was forced to dance. But Helen’s life had its ups and downs.

Helen first married director NP Arora for 27 years, but this marriage also lasted only for a few years and they broke the relationship. After this, Salim Khan entered his life. Both started liking each other. But the family members were not ready to accept this relationship as Salaam Khan was already married.

Because when the matter of the relationship between these two came to the fore, the first wife Salma was not ready for it. Their four children i.e. Salman, Arbaaz, Suhail and Alvira also stood by the mother’s side. But with time the relationship changed and Helen became a part of this family. Today Salman Khan loves both his mothers very much.

That’s why never became ‘mother’

According to the information, the reason for Helen not becoming a mother was that she had already got a full family. That’s why Helen never thought about the child after marriage. Also, the age at which both of them got married did not even think about children.