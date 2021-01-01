Salman and Katrina appear in Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look viral: The look of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie has been revealed and is going viral on social media.
It is worth noting that at the end of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Salman Khan had officially announced that the film would be ‘Tiger 3’. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Imran Hashmi will also be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Tiger 3’. Imran Hashmi is playing the role of a villain in the film and Rs 10 crore is being spent on his entry scene.
After ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released in 2012 and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will once again be seen in the roles of ‘Tiger’ and ‘Zoya’. The raw agent in Salman Khan’s film is ‘Avinash Rathore’, whose code name is ‘Tiger’. So Katrina Kaif is in the role of ISI agent Zoya. Both are husband and wife. The first film of the franchise, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, was directed by Kabir Khan, while ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
