Salman and Katrina appear in Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look viral: The look of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie has been revealed and is going viral on social media.

Fans love the duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the movie screens. Both will once again be seen in the third film in the Tiger series, ‘Tiger 3’. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have gone to Russia for the shooting of Manish Sharma directed ‘Tiger 3’. At the same time, now the look of both the stars has emerged from the film and is going viral on social media.

Pictures of the shooting location of ‘Tiger 3’ have surfaced from Russia. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Fans of both stars have shared photos and are very excited about the film. Salman Khan’s new look is raising the spirits of the fans. He saw a long beard and long hair. At the same time Katrina Kaif appeared in wavy hair. She is wearing that black hoodie and black jeans.



It is worth noting that at the end of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Salman Khan had officially announced that the film would be ‘Tiger 3’. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Imran Hashmi will also be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Tiger 3’. Imran Hashmi is playing the role of a villain in the film and Rs 10 crore is being spent on his entry scene.

After ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released in 2012 and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in 2017, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will once again be seen in the roles of ‘Tiger’ and ‘Zoya’. The raw agent in Salman Khan’s film is ‘Avinash Rathore’, whose code name is ‘Tiger’. So Katrina Kaif is in the role of ISI agent Zoya. Both are husband and wife. The first film of the franchise, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, was directed by Kabir Khan, while ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.



