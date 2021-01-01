Salman and Katrina Tiger 3 shooting in Russia: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment of the spy thriller franchise with Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are heading to Russia on August 18 to shoot the international schedule of the spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’, which was earlier postponed due to epidemic. The tough 45-day schedule is filled with action sequences and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be shooting at at least 5 international locations, including Austria and Turkey.

Against the backdrop of the epidemic, YRF owner Aditya Chopra is sending artists and crew through a jumbo charter. A source said that Yashraj is renting jets for everyone including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, director Manish Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this international schedule, which will help the team complete some great shooting schedules.





Sources said that Team Tiger will leave on August 18, 2021. The source further said that the directorial team led by Manish Sharma has been working on the schedule for months and Aditya Chopra has made it clear that the shooting should go smoothly. According to sources, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will first land in Russia and then visit several shooting locations like Turkey and Austria.

Aditya Chopra and Manish Sharma did not want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the epidemic and there were reports that ‘Tiger 3’ was planned to give a grand theatrical experience. In this way, the schedule will add a lot to the film’s visuals and action sequences that have never been seen will be shot.

Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment of the spy thriller franchise with Katrina Kaif. The first installment of Kabir Khan directed ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was released in 2012. The second ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Jaffer.

