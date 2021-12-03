Salman Antim Box Office collection day 7 Akshay Kumar sooryavanshi Box Office collection reaches 200 crore. Salman Antim box office collection day 7 Akshay Kumar sooryavanshi box office collection reaches 200 crore

Last ki box office earning on 7th day

Sooryavanshi is just a few steps away from completing the 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. As for the last question, Salman Khan has left no stone unturned in the production of the film with its promotion. The last is a remake of Marathi film Mulshi Patrn. Mahesh Manjerkar has directed it. If we look at the earnings on the 7th day at the box office of the last, so far the film has earned 26.25 crores.

Total earning at last box office

According to film experts, Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s last has done a business of 2.25 crores on the seventh day. So far, if we see the box office earnings of the last, then on Friday, the final has earned Rs 5.03 crore, on Saturday 6.03 crore, on Sunday 7.55 crore, on Monday Rs 3.24 crore. On Tuesday, the last has earned 2.75 crores.

Suryavanshi 200 crore figure

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, continues its earning streak even after 27 days of its release in theatres. In 27 days, the net collection of Suryavanshi has become 190.88 crores. From this you can guess that Suryavanshi will easily cross the 200 crore mark. Sooryavanshi needs only 9 crores to reach 200 crores.

Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar’s fourth 200 crore film

In Overseas, Sooryavanshi has earned 61.12 crores in 26 days. In the fourth week, Suryavanshi has earned 71 lakhs on Friday, 2.05 crores on Saturday, 62 lakhs on Monday, 64 lakhs on Tuesday, 52 lakhs on Wednesday. If Sooryavanshi crosses the 200 crore mark, then this film is also going to bring a record for Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi will be Akshay Kumar’s fourth 200 crore film after Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News.