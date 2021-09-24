Salman brags about being unmarried at 55: Salman Khan is happy to be unmarried, he says he is the boss without any fear or interference

Salman Khan is 55 years old, but he is still unmarried. While fans are eagerly awaiting his wedding, the actor himself has said that he is happy to be unmarried. Why he is happy to be unmarried now (about Salman Khan being unmarried), was revealed by Salman recently during the launch of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ was launched on September 23, in which Salman joined Austria. He is shooting ‘Tiger 3’ in Austria. Salman talks about the similarities between Bigg Boss and himself here. He said he and Bigg Boss have similarities that both are unmarried and therefore he is his own boss.



‘If you are a bachelor, you have your own boss, no fear or interference’

Salman said, ‘The similarity between Bigg Boss and me is that we are both bachelors. That’s why we’re both bosses. No one is afraid and no one is interfering.

Read: Salman Khan reveals his long-term relationship – If you are different, I really want to meet you



Long term relationship

At the launch event, Salman also said that Bigg Boss is the only relationship in his life that lasts so many days. He said, ‘Big Boss is the only relationship in my life that lasts so many days. Otherwise leave my relationship … let it be. But sometimes during those four months we don’t see each other face to face but when we are apart, we are helpless to get back together. ‘

In his personal life, Salman’s name was associated with many actresses and he was also associated with some of them. But someone broke within 2 years and someone within 3 or 4 years. Salman is happily unmarried and enjoying bachelorhood.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan outlines strategy for survival in the jungle, says – this method will work



Not only that, Salman further said that what he and Bigg Boss have in common. He said, ‘The similarity between Big Boss and I is that we are both bachelors. That’s why we both consider ourselves bosses without any fear or interference.