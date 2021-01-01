Salman Butt on Pandya: If you compare Hardik Pandya with Kapil Dev or Imran Khan, he is much healthier than him; Kapil Dev and Imran Khan are more fit than Hardik Pandya, says Salman Butt

Former Pakistan cricket team opener Salman Butt has said of Hardik Pandey’s fitness that the Indian all-rounder is too thin and is getting injured again and again.Salman believes that veteran Kapil Dev or Imran Khan was more fitter than Hardik. Hardik has kept his distance from bowling after back surgery. In such a scenario, the question arises that if he is selected in the upcoming T20 World Cup, will he be able to bowl or will he be retained as an expert batsman?

Former India captain Salman Khan said on his YouTube channel, “India has high hopes for Hardik Pandya. But he is going through a long suspension period. He looks very talented when he bats. When he bowled before the injury, he was a good fast bowler in this division. The problem with Hardik Pandya is that he is very thin. They become unfit as soon as the extra load is placed on their body. They need some muscle.

Hardik’s recent performance was nothing special. He has failed to perform as expected by batting. According to Salman, Hardik is a talented player. According to Salman, ‘If you compare Hardik Pandya with Kapil Dev or Imran Khan, they are both fitter than him. I don’t know if there is a problem with Hardik’s physique. Of course physio and trainer will talk to him about it.

Hardik’s international cricket career

The 27-year-old Pandya has played 11 Tests and 63 ODIs so far. Hardik has taken 17 wickets for 532 runs in Tests, while he has 1286 runs and 57 wickets to his name in ODIs. In 49 T20 internationals, Pandya has taken 42 wickets for 484 runs.

