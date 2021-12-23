Salman-Katrina’s ‘Tiger 3’ final round shoots in Delhi

The final 15-day schedule of Aditya Chopra’s film ‘Tiger 3’ will be held in Delhi. The film has been shot in Russia, Austria and Turkey. The Delhi shoot of ‘Tiger 3’ directed by Maneesh Sharma will feature some important scenes on Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of a Pakistani agent in the film. On the other hand, Salman Khan has announced to make a sequel of his film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ during a function related to Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’. Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad will write the film.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to be screened at Berlin Film Festival

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” will be screened at the ‘Special Gala’ section of the 72nd Berlin Film Festival beginning in February. The film is based on the story of a woman who, after being deceived in love and thrown into the quagmire of prostitution, emerges as a powerful force in the world of brothels. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa in lead roles while Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi will be seen in guest roles. The film is going to release from February 18.

The film ‘Gahreiyaan’ will come on OTT on January 25

Directed by Shakun Batra, directed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Studio 18, will not be screened in theatres. It will be released on Amazon Prime Time on January 25 next year. The film stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah, Dharia Karwa and Rajat in pivotal roles along with Deepika Padukone. Shakun Batra’s first film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu was released in 2012, which starred Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Prakash Jha and Alu Aravind to make web series on former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Producers Alu Aravind and Prakash Jha will jointly produce a web series on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Arvind says that the former Prime Minister made a significant change in the country’s economy but he did not get the credit he deserved. Much more credit is given to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh than him. The political journey of Narasimha Rao will be shown in this web series. Apart from Hindi, a web series on Narasimha Rao, who knows 16 languages, will also be made in Tamil and Telugu. Prakash Jha is a suitable director for a film to be made on a political background, so have tied up with him. Arvind is the father of famous actor Allu Arjun.