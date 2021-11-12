Entertainment

Salman Khan Aayush sharma movie antim chingari song release watch Waluscha De Sousa Item Number

Salman Khan Aayush sharma movie antim chingari song release watch Waluscha De Sousa Item Number
Salman Khan Aayush sharma movie antim chingari song release watch Waluscha De Sousa Item Number

Salman Khan Aayush sharma movie antim chingari song release watch Waluscha De Sousa Item Number

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film Final The Final Truth is in the news these days. Now the item number of Salman Khan’s close friend Waluscha D’Souza from the last film has been released. The name of this song is Chingari. Salman Khan himself gave information about the song Chingari and also shared the song.

Chingari song is a Lavani song in which Waluscha D’Souza’s new style has been seen. Waluscha’s Lavani dance and tantrums are seen in the song Chingari. She has appeared in a new style. Where the fans have liked this special style of his.

Waluscha De Sousa

The song Chingari is sung by famous singer Sunidhi Chauhan. So there Kriti Mahesh has choreographed it. The lyrics of the song are written by Vaibhav Joshi and music is given by Hitesh Modak. Before the spark, the last romantic song ‘Honey Laga’ has been released. The tremendous chemistry of Mahima Makwana and Aayush was seen in this song.

Last The Final Truth will feature Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. Also this film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and he will also be seen acting. Ultimate is produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Talking about Salman Khan’s workfront, apart from the last, he will be seen in Tiger 3. The shooting of this film and other preparations are going on. His opposite Katrina Kaif will once again be seen in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan Aayush sharma movie antim chingari song release watch Waluscha De Sousa Item Number

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 13:10 [IST]

