Salman Khan about children’s line: Salman Khan once said that I have started making films

When will Salman Khan get married? This question needs an answer for every fan. However, in the video we are talking about, Salman Khan is talking about lining up children. Everyone present laughed out loud when they heard Salman’s statement. Recently, Arbaaz Khan spoke about Salman’s marriage on his talk show ‘Pinch’.

An old video of Salman Khan is going viral, in which he is seen talking about lining up children. In fact, in an interview, a journalist asked a question about Salman Khan’s production house, to which he spoke a lot while answering.





Salman was asked, ‘First Sohail Khan production, second Arbaaz Khan production, now why do you need to open Salman Khan production? At first he seems to take a deep breath when he hears this question and then says – he is the right man, a product of Atul too. Sohail Khan’s children are Sohail’s, not mine, Arbaaz Khan’s children are Arbaaz Khan’s, not mine, Baby’s children are Atul’s baby. Started production with films, let it continue, then we will put a line there. However, in the end he also said not to do visualization.

Arbaaz Khan also asked Anil Kapoor who came on his show, when will Salman Khan finally get married, to which the actor said – you can tell the answer more accurately. Arbaaz Khan said that he is tired of doing these things at home.

Salman is currently busy shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif. He has completed shooting in Russia and Turkey and is now heading to Austria. Soon Salman Khan will be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on the small screen.