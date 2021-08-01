Salman Khan Accepted To Try Delaying Shoot Of Andaz Apna Apna – ‘I wanted to deliberately delay the shoot of the film, got my hair cut’, Salman Khan himself revealed this

Mumbai. The Bollywood film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ is remembered as a great comedy film. Released in 1994, the movie starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. An interesting incident related to this was narrated by Salman himself in an interview. He said that he deliberately delayed the shooting of this film. For this he harassed the makers on the pretext of his broken leg, did not give dates and also got his hair cut short.

‘I wanted to delay it intentionally’

Salman Khan had told in an interview that, ‘Andaz Apna Apna is a funny film. It is amazing and one of the most funny movies in Indian cinema. The actor also praised Aamir’s performance in the film. He said, ‘Aamir is very funny in this film. His character speaks a lot and he has got all the funny lines. He has played his role well. I have done the role of Buddha. Further, Salman had made a disclosure saying, ‘This film was going to be released in six months. I wanted to delay it intentionally. I was not giving them dates and was harassing me on the pretext of my broken leg, I had also got my hair cut short. That’s why it was not working continuously.

Not between Aamir-Salman, there was rift between Raveena-Karisma

During this film it was discussed that there was a rift between Aamir Khan and Salman Khan and both were not talking among themselves. On these rumours, in the year 2019, director Rajkumar Santoshi said, ‘There was a rumor that there was a rift between Aamir and Samlan, but this is not correct information. They both helped each other. Both were friendly with each other on the sets. Hearing these rumours, both used to laugh a lot. Santoshi said that there was tension between Raveena and Karishma. But this tension did not seem to have any effect during the shoot. Both did not talk to each other in the climax shoot. Both of them had gone for the shoot of ‘Aatish’ and when they returned, they had a fight at the airport and hence they were not talking to each other.

