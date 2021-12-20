Salman Khan Accidentally Hit Sohail Khan With Stone And Ran Away After Seeing Him Bleeding

Salman Khan had told in Kapil Sharma’s show that he had stoned Sohail Khan and ran away when he saw blood flowing.

Bollywood’s famous actor Salman Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Apart from Salman Khan, both his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have also made tremendous recognition in the film world. The trio has also appeared together several times through the film. Although the bonding of all three is very good, but once Bhaijaan and Arbaaz Khan had stoned the younger brother Sohail Khan and both ran away when they saw him lying in a pool of blood.

Salman Khan revealed this in the year 2019 on the show of comedy king Kapil Sharma. Talking about this, Salman Khan had said, “When we were kids, all three of us brothers were watching the movie ‘Tarzan’ and playing a game in which stones were also being used. I got so engrossed in that game that I threw a stone at Sohail.”

Talking about this, Salman Khan further said, “Sohail was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and a few seconds later came from behind the dustbin crying and bleeding. Seeing this, Arbaaz and I immediately ran away. Let us tell you that Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have appeared in many films together, including ‘God Tussi Great Ho’, ‘Veer’, ‘Tube Light’, ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’.

But once Sohail Khan flatly refused to do a film with Salman Khan. This was also disclosed by the actor himself and that film was ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’. Salman Khan had said about this, “Sohail at first said that he is ready to do the film, but later he came on the set and started saying, ‘Please take someone else with you.

Apart from this, let us tell you that on Kapil Sharma’s show itself, Salman Khan had told how he had once accidentally killed Arbaaz’s younger brother. Salman Khan had told that he had accidentally hit Arbaaz Khan with a pencil during the game itself and that pencil was pricked in Arbaaz Khan’s chest.