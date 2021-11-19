Salman Khan action song Koi To Aayega teaser out now! Salman Khan’s action avatar: The teaser of the song ‘Koi To Aayega’ from last released!

News oi-Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s film will release after a significant gap of two years with ‘Antim’ and his fans are waiting for the release of the film. ‘Antim’, in which Salman will be seen with a new look and personality, has been a hit among fans and audience and has made the audience more curious about Salman’s character. Today the makers released the teaser of the song ‘Koi To Aayega’, in which Salman Khan is seen in a complete beast mode.

Till now, the trailer and other units of the film suggest that Salman will be seen in a calm and composed state with few action sequences. But in ‘Koi To Aayega’, a completely different story is being seen.

The song introduces Salman who is seen breaking bones and banging his head which we all know very well. It has been a long time since the announcement of the film and it has been a long wait for the audience and fans.

The teaser of the song is proof of what the audience will get to see on the big screen after the release of the film. The music of the song is given by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics penned by Ravi Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed.

The same, background vocals have been given by Ravi Basrur and his team. The film will be theatrically released worldwide on 26 November by Zee Studios. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

english summary Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan action song Koi To Aayega teaser out now! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 13:32 [IST]