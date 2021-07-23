Salman Khan Aishwarya Controversial Love Story Shocking Fact

New Delhi. There are many such love stories in Bollywood. Which are mentioned even after years. The noise of a broken relationship is still heard in the corridors of B-town. There are many big personalities whose love story ended on a bad note. One of which is superstar Salman Khan and the world beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The stories of Aishwarya and Salman’s love story are not hidden from anyone. Every news from their relationship to breakup used to be part of the news. Aishwarya and Salman, who took their lives on each other, do not like to look at each other even today. It is said that the matter had reached till the fight in their relationship. Today we are going to tell you one such anecdote related to Salman and Aishwarya.

salman khan and aishwarya rai first meeting

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story took place on the sets of famous film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film set Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Both were signed opposite each other in the film. Also, the chemistry of both had won the hearts of the audience. It was from this film that Aish and Salman came closer. After some time the news of their relationship started appearing on the pages of the newspapers. It is said that Salman Khan’s family was also ready to make Aishwarya the daughter-in-law of their house.

Aishwarya became a victim of Salman’s anger

As time progressed, the distance between Aishwarya and Salman also started increasing. Aishwarya was beginning to understand that now she would not be able to carry forward her relationship with Salman Khan. The reason for which was the anger of Salman Khan. Everyone is aware of Salman Khan’s anger. Even Aishwarya Rai could not save herself from Salman Khan’s anger. After which everything was over.

Was banging on Aishwarya Rai’s door all night

It is said that in the year 2001, Salman Khan reached Aishwarya Rai’s house and kept banging the door of her house throughout the night. At the same time, some people even said that Salman Khan had even threatened Aishwarya to kill himself. A scared Aishwarya opened the door at 3 in the morning. He saw that a lot of blood was coming out of Salman Khan’s hand while beating the door. Seeing this, Aishwarya started panicking badly. Salman wanted Aishwarya to promise to marry him but Aishwarya did not want to rush into the big decision of marriage.

Aishwarya Rai glasses hid bruises

In the year 2012, Aishwarya Rai announced to end all relations with Salman Khan. Even after the breakup with Aishwarya, Salman Khan was unable to forget her. It is said that after breaking up with Aishwarya, Salman Khan used to follow her. Even where Aishwarya used to shoot, Salman Khan used to create a ruckus after reaching. It is said that even Salman Khan raised his hand on Aishwarya many times. Once Aishwarya reached the award function wearing black glasses. He had a serious injury to his eye, but Aishwarya had told that he got hurt due to falling in the bathroom.