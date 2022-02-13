salman khan and aamir khan to give 5 crore rupees to hijab girl know truth

It is being claimed in the reports that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will give 5 crore rupees to the woman who chants ‘Allah Hu Akbar’.

The issue of hijab is hot all over the country these days. Now all the Bollywood celebs are also presenting their views and opinions in this issue. Meanwhile, the names of superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were also added in this case and it was claimed that Salman and Aamir have announced a cash prize of 5 crores to the girl who raised the slogan of “Allah Hu Akbar”. was imprisoned in

There are many such videos on YouTube which claim that Salman Khan has come forward to give money to Muskan Khan, the girl seen in the video. Along with this, there are some such posts on social media where people are claiming that Salman has and will pay crores to the girl, who has now become the face of hijab supporters.

However, there is no truth in these claims. Salman Khan has not addressed the controversy and has not issued any statement on the matter.

The actor has not yet given any reaction to the whole hijab controversy. Several YouTube channels and tweets also said that the Turkish government has also announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for the girl.

But, according to a report by FactAlly, there has been no official statement from the website of the Ministry of External Affairs or the Republic of Turkey or the Embassy of Turkey in Delhi. These are all fake reports and tweets which are being spread as propaganda.

So far, from Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor to Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhaskar, all the celebs have presented their opinion in the matter of hijab.

Actually this whole matter started from 31st December. The controversy that started in Udupi, Karnataka over wearing hijab in schools and colleges is now increasing. This dispute has now reached the court. It started on December 31 last year when six students wearing hijab were barred from entering the class at Government PU College in Udupi. This incident caught fire and then there was a demonstration outside the college.

The controversy erupted after the Karnataka government issued an order making a dress code mandatory in all schools and colleges. It banned clothing “disturbing equality, integrity and public law and order”. While the controversy over allowing hijab in educational institutions caught everyone’s attention. There has been a debate about this issue across the country.

At the same time, the atmosphere on social media became hot when the boys wearing saffron scarves raised religious slogans behind the hijab-clad girl student and then the girl wearing a burkha raised the slogan of ‘Allah Hu Akhbar’.