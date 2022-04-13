Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma join hands again, a big surprise in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’! Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma join hands again

not officially confirmed

However, there is no official confirmation in this matter. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s launching Zaheer Iqbal is also all set to be a part of the trio of film and brotherhood. Zaheer was launched by Salman in 2019 with the film Notebook.

Directed by Farhad Samji

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan himself. As per earlier reports, Sajid Nadiadwala had stepped away from the production of the film.

news of its closure

The film has been in the news for a long time but there have been reports of its closure several times and there were also reports of producer Sajid Nadiadwala pulling his hands. It was learned that Sajid Nadiadwala will no longer produce this film, but Salman Khan is going to make this film from his production house.

not officially announced

However, no such official announcement has been made from both the sides and no reaction has come to the fore on these reports. Everyone knows that Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are very good friends.

Pooja Hegde’s entry

Talking about the lead actress of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pooja Hegde has entered in it and it was announced at the time of the announcement of the film.