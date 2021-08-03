Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai seen together? video is going viral

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Salman Khan once dated Aishwarya Rai. The pair of both was very much liked. After being in a relationship for some time, both of them got separated forever. Since the breakup, both of them avoid coming in front of each other. Fans have longed to see both of them together. But now a video is becoming quite viral on social media. In which both are seen together. However, there is also a huge gap in the video.

Actually, this video is of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike. Salman’s lookalike name is Vikram Singh and Aishwarya’s lookalike name is Ashita Rathore. These days both are in a lot of discussion. Both keep sharing their pictures and videos on social media and they have thousands of followers, who like their videos very much. Now the new video of both is in discussion.

In the video you can see that both are looking exactly like Salman and Aishwarya. Both are interacting on the song ‘Aaja Sham Hone Aai’ from ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. This video of both is being liked a lot. Till now it has got thousands of views. Fans are commenting fiercely on this. Many users have written that both really look like Salman and Aishwarya. At the same time, one wrote that the wish to see Salman and Aishwarya together has been fulfilled.

Let us tell you that Ashita Rathore has shared many more of her videos on social media, in which she has taken the same look as Aishwarya. Fans shower their love on his videos. These days she remains in the discussion on social media. However, Ashita is not the first person to be a copy of Aishwarya. Even before this, many girls have come forward who look exactly like Ash. Some time back Pakistan’s Aamna Imran was also in the headlines. She is also called Aishwarya’s lookalike.



