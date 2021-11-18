Entertainment

Salman Khan and Ayat cute video viral, both are feeding to Monkey! Cute video of Salman Khan and Ayat goes viral, seen feeding monkeys!

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Salman Khan and Ayat cute video viral, both are feeding to Monkey! Cute video of Salman Khan and Ayat goes viral, seen feeding monkeys!
Written by admin
Salman Khan and Ayat cute video viral, both are feeding to Monkey! Cute video of Salman Khan and Ayat goes viral, seen feeding monkeys!

Salman Khan and Ayat cute video viral, both are feeding to Monkey! Cute video of Salman Khan and Ayat goes viral, seen feeding monkeys!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Superstar Salman Khan is famous about the fact that he likes to spend time with children and it is seen many times that he is seen doing very cute acts. Even at this time, a post of Salman Khan is becoming increasingly viral in which he is seen with Aayat. Salman Khan is seen holding Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Aayat in his lap. Salman Khan has given Ayat a chip which she is seen feeding to the monkey.

Rocky and Rani's love story - Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be in Delhi for so many days!Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be in Delhi for so many days!

This video is going viral very fast. Sharing this video, Salman Khan wrote.. Monkeyyy. Fans of Salman Khan are constantly sharing this video.

salman khan, salman khan

Salman Khan often shares such videos with Aayat and Ahil. It is seen that they become children with children. On the workfront, Salman Khan is currently busy with Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 is being directed by director Maneesh Sharma. He is the same director who made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat and directed Shah Rukh Khan’s fan. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will also be seen doing heavy action in this film along with Salman Khan.

If sources are to be believed, more than 10 crores is being spent on Emraan Hashmi’s entry scene itself. Apart from this, Salman Khan is busy with the final.

  • 6 1637126837

    Big decision of Maharashtra government, will take help of Salman Khan for vaccination in Muslim areas!

  • salmanvickykatrina 1637046856

    Vicky Kaushal- Salman Khan’s name not in Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list, 2 big reasons surprised!

  • aayush 1637003849

    INTERVIEW: “Working with a superstar like Salman Khan in the second film was a big challenge” – Aayush Sharma

  • siddhant salman1 1636964972

    Bigg Boss 15: Fan Moment of Siddhant Chaturvedi, could not stop tears after seeing Salman Khan in front – VIDEO

  • untitled15 1636808807

    Salman Khan made a shocking disclosure in front of Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Bigg Boss, read!

  • salmankhanbiggboss15 1636804688

    Bigg Boss 15: Scuffle broke out between Prateek Sahajpal and Umar Riaz, Salman Khan got furious Video

  • cvr43 1636780057

    Inspired by Dharmendra, Salman Khan made body, said this about fitness!

  • waluschadesousa1 1636778266

    ‘I have learned a lot from both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, both have wonderful personalities’ – Waluscha D’Souza

  • untitled3 1636702690

    Salman Khan’s last se spark song released, Waluscha D’Souza did a tremendous Lavani! VIDEO

  • tridev salman 1636606865

    Salman Khan to play Sunny Deol’s character in the remake of this 1989 superhit film? The director revealed

  • bigg boss 15 off air 1636550858

    Big Boss 15 shocked, Salman Khan did not get TRP for 500 crore fee, show will be off air

  • tiger3 1636524301

    Salman’s big update related to Tiger 3 in the midst of Katrina Kaif’s marriage, tremendous action 110 days

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Ayat cute video viral, both are feeding to Monkey! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:04 [IST]


#Salman #Khan #Ayat #cute #video #viral #feeding #Monkey #Cute #video #Salman #Khan #Ayat #viral #feeding #monkeys

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment