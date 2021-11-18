Salman Khan and Ayat cute video viral, both are feeding to Monkey! Cute video of Salman Khan and Ayat goes viral, seen feeding monkeys!

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is famous about the fact that he likes to spend time with children and it is seen many times that he is seen doing very cute acts. Even at this time, a post of Salman Khan is becoming increasingly viral in which he is seen with Aayat. Salman Khan is seen holding Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s daughter Aayat in his lap. Salman Khan has given Ayat a chip which she is seen feeding to the monkey.

This video is going viral very fast. Sharing this video, Salman Khan wrote.. Monkeyyy. Fans of Salman Khan are constantly sharing this video.

Salman Khan often shares such videos with Aayat and Ahil. It is seen that they become children with children. On the workfront, Salman Khan is currently busy with Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 is being directed by director Maneesh Sharma. He is the same director who made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat and directed Shah Rukh Khan’s fan. Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will also be seen doing heavy action in this film along with Salman Khan.

If sources are to be believed, more than 10 crores is being spent on Emraan Hashmi’s entry scene itself. Apart from this, Salman Khan is busy with the final.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:04 [IST]