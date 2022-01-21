Salman Khan and Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Main Chala’ teaser released! Salman Khan and Guru Randhawa will pair amazing, the teaser of the song ‘Main Chala’ released!

Salman Khan and Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Important Chala’ teaser launched! Salman Khan and Guru Randhawa will pair wonderful, the teaser of the song ‘Important Chala’ launched!

Salman Khan has been in dialogue about his nice movies for a very long time. However this time his title is being related to a song which is sung by Guru Randhawa. Megastar introduced this teaser on the earlier day. Now he has launched the teaser of this song whose title is ‘Important Chala’. Salman Khan has introduced with this teaser that the romantic song starring Pragya Jaiswal will be launched on January 22.

The observe is sung by Guru Randhawa and Yulia Vantur. Earlier, Iulia had sung in the song ‘Seeti Maar’ for Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai and Important Chala. It is usually clear from this that celebrity Salman Khan all the time helps him.

On this teaser, Salman Khan is wanting very spectacular and is seen in a unique fashion. He has very lengthy hair and in a glimpse he’s additionally seen sporting a turban. Salman Khan’s lengthy open hair flutters in the wind. Pragya is seen in a sari and seems to be nice reverse the Bollywood celebrity.

Followers instantly preferred this look of Salman. It’s well-known about Guru Randhawa that every one his songs are fairly spectacular and it’s being stated that nobody can cease this song from turning into successful as a result of Salman Khan has entered in it.

On the workfront, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3 and very quickly the movie will come out for launch. At the second you see the nice teaser of this song…

Story first revealed: Friday, January 21, 2022, 15:18 [IST]