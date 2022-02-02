Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to resume last schedule of Tiger 3 in Delhi from 14th February | Preparations for the last schedule of Tiger 3 – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will start shooting from February 14

High level security arrangements

After shooting in Russia, Turkey, Austria and Mumbai, Salman and Katrina will shoot in real locations of Delhi. All the preparations for the shoot have been started. Along with this, the makers have also arranged for a high level of security to maintain the film’s secrecy.

Release Date!

At present, the release date of Tiger 3 has not been announced, but it is expected to release by the end of 2022. Let me tell you, it will be released only after Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ as Tiger’s debut will be linked to Pathan’s climax.

Emraan Hashmi will become a strong villain

Apart from Salman-Katrina, Tiger 3 will also have Emraan Hashmi, whose character is being discussed a lot. Emraan has shown his body transformation for this film. He is going to be seen in the role of the main villain in the film.

Tiger vs Tiger

According to the report, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of ‘Tiger’ of Pakistan in the film, who will face former RAW agent Avinash Rathod aka ‘Tiger’.

Just like Salman-Katrina’s mission was in Gulf countries in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, in ‘Tiger 3’ both will be seen completing missions in European countries. The shooting of this film is being done on a large scale.

