Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to start 15 days shoot for last schedule of Tiger 3 | Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif gear up for ‘Tiger 3’ shoot in Delhi – last 15 days schedule

first glimpse

If rumors are to be believed, the first glimpse of Tiger 3 may be released in early 2022. Apart from Salman-Katrina, Tiger 3 will also have Emraan Hashmi, whose character is being discussed a lot. Emraan has shown his body transformation for this film. He is going to be seen in the role of the main villain in the film.

Emraan Hashmi will become a strong villain

According to the report, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of ‘Tiger’ of Pakistan in the film, who will face former RAW agent Avinash Rathod aka ‘Tiger’.

Just like Salman-Katrina’s mission was in Gulf countries in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, in ‘Tiger 3’ both will be seen completing missions in European countries. The shooting of this film is being done on a large scale.

most expensive song

A romantic song from the film featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been shot in Turkey, which is believed to be the costliest Bollywood song ever. According to sources, the budget of this song is 3 crores.

beautiful locations

The last two films of the Tiger franchise – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai… have garnered a lot of praise for their locations. At the same time, now Tiger 3 has been shot on an even bigger scale.

READ Also Why I Keep Listening to Green Day's 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams'

-->