Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 locks Eid 2023, See teaser full of Katrina’s action and Salman’s swag | Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ locks up Eid 2023- Announcement with great teaser

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 locks Eid 2023

22 hours ago
Tiger 3 is the third film in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Tiger’ franchise. Earlier Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai movies were blockbuster hits. In this franchise, Salman is playing the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, and Katrina as Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi.

No doubt fans will be eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry and strong action in Tiger 3. But this time along with these two stars, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in an important role in the film. If reports are to be believed, he is playing the role of a villain.

After shooting in Russia, Turkey, Austria and Mumbai, Salman and Katrina are shooting in real locations in Delhi. To maintain the film’s secrecy, the makers have made arrangements for high level of security at the locations.

According to the report, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of ‘Tiger’ of Pakistan in the film, who will face former RAW agent Avinash Rathod aka ‘Tiger’.

Just like Salman-Katrina’s mission was in Gulf countries in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, in ‘Tiger 3’ both will be seen completing missions in European countries. The shooting of this film has been done on a very large scale.

A romantic song from the film featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been shot in Turkey, which is believed to be the costliest Bollywood song ever. According to sources, the budget of this song is 3 crores.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a small but important cameo in this film. His character ‘Pathan’ will be seen in the film. It is being told that where the film Pathan will end, Tiger 3 will start from there. Hence, Salman will be seen in his Tiger character in Pathan’s climax.

