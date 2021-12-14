Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended katrina kaif vicky kaushal wedding fake picture went viral. Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding throwback picture goes viral
News
oi-Prachi Dixit
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married each other at the end of the year 2021. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 in Rajasthan amidst their family and close people, keeping distance from Bollywood. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s guest list in Rajasthan’s 700-year-old fort was reported to have more than 120 guests.
Pictures from the airport revealed that there were many big Bollywood stars who did not attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. It is possible that many big Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan can be seen at the reception of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.
But before this, a photo is going viral on the internet where Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are also seen standing in the picture on the day of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Mehndi. Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir have been friends since the film Sanju. There is no sourness in the relationship between Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal. But the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan have been associated many times in Katrina Kaif’s personal life.
Salman at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding
Both Vicky and Katrina are seen dancing in a picture from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s luxurious wedding at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. This is the same picture that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared on their Instagram. If you look carefully in this picture, you will see that Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are watching Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal carefully.
Salman-Ranbir arrived at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding
This picture of Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, who reached Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding on the Internet, is becoming increasingly viral. After seeing this photo, you must be thinking that whether Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan had really reached this wedding, then no. This picture was made by a social media user. This picture has been shared on Unseenfriend’s Instagram page. Which is a fake picture. Vicky and Katrina are real in this picture, everything else is fake.
Katrina Kaif’s name with Ranbir and Salman
Let us tell you that in Katrina Kaif’s personal life, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s name was associated many times. According to media reports, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were in a relationship before dating Vicky Kaushal. But Ranbir and Katrina’s breakup has happened a long time ago. Katrina Kaif also dated Salman Khan early in her career before having an affair with Ranbir Kapoor.
Vicky and Katrina met because of Karan Johar
However, many times in the media it was reported that Katrina Kaif could be married to Salman Khan. But eventually Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal. Karan Johar’s party is believed to be the reason behind Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s meeting. On Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan, when Karan told Vicky that Katrina had said that his pairing with you would look good, Vicky Kaushal fell on the couch in shock after hearing this.
