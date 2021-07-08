Salman Khan and Sister Alvira Khan Got Notice from Chandigarh Police in Fraud Case | Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan got notice, know what is the whole matter

New Delhi: Chandigarh Police has summoned Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan in the alleged fraud case. Apart from Salman Khan and his sister, notices have been sent to 7 other people who will be questioned. According to the tweet of news agency ANI, Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal said – he has been given time to reply till July 13. If there is anything criminal in this, then action will be taken.

What’s the matter?

According to an ABP report, on the notice sent to Salman Khan and others, businessman Arun Gupta has said that 2 employees of Being Human had asked him to open a franchise. When he agreed to this, he was told that we will have to invest Rs 2 crore. He told that pressure was being put on him by saying that superstar Salman Khan himself would come at the opening of the showroom.

There was discussion about Radhe

Talking about the work front, Salman Khan was in a lot of discussion about his film ‘Radhe’ in the past. The film was leaked even after Salman made a lot of appeal and after that he also lodged a police complaint. Talking about the upcoming films of Salman Khan, he will soon be seen working in the films Last (Antim) and Tiger 3.

Chandigarh police summon Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and 7 others associated with Being Human in an alleged case of fraud. “They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there’s anything criminal, action will be taken,” Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal. pic.twitter.com/Ye2dI97aN5 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Will be seen in these films

Fans are very excited about both these films of Salman Khan. On one hand, while all the films of Tiger series have been a tremendous hit, on the other hand, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma will be seen working opposite him for the first time as the lead villain.

