Salman Khan and Uddhav Thackeray come together for Marathi film, spectacular trailer launch! Salman Khan and Uddhav Thackeray come together for Marathi film, spectacular trailer launch!

News oi-Salman Khan

At present, there are many industries in which more attention is being paid to quality content. One of them is Marathi cinema. At this time a news is coming which is related to Marathi cinema along with Salman Khan and Uddhav Thackeray. Actually, everyone’s eyes are now on the Marathi film ‘Dharamveer’ to be released in theaters. The trailer of this film will be launched tomorrow i.e. on 7th May, which will be organized on a grand scale at Taj Land End Hotel in Mumbai.

hi summer! Ranveer Singh’s dance with Nora Fatehi, funny video went viral indiscriminately!

It is learned that the most special thing about this trailer launch event is that the trailer of the film will be launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

Yes, after this news came out, everyone is keeping an eye on this launch. Salman Khan fans are also very curious. In the last several years, Marathi cinema had released the superb film ‘Sairat’ in the year 2016 and the film also bombed at the box office.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule (Film Sairat), the film did a business of around 90 crores. After this film, many more films were released in Marathi cinema, but they could not achieve success like ‘Sairat’.

Now after the pandemic, another large-scale film is going to be released in Marathi cinema, which is expected to earn a record break. The name of this movie is- Dharamveer. It is to be seen what wonders the film does after its release.

READ Also KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Yash aka Rocky Bhai's world is full of action, emotion, dialogues and swag, total paisa vasool | KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: The world of 'Rocky Bhai' is full of action, emotion, dialogues and swag Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Uddhav Thackeray come together for Marathi film, spectacular trailer launch! Read the details.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 18:06 [IST]