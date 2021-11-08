Salman Khan angry on a man trying to take selfie with him ‘Naachna band kar’

On Sunday, Salman Khan got angry at a man when he was repeatedly trying to take selfies with him despite his refusal. Salman Khan was on his way out for the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ where paparazzi was taking his pictures. Meanwhile, a person expressed his desire to have a photo with him. Salman Khan posed for the paparazzi with the man but the man was trying to take a selfie with Salman Khan.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani has shared a video in which Salman Khan is heard saying to the man, ‘Le raha hai bhai (paparazzi taking photos). Photographers also say that they are taking pictures of him with Salman. Still the person did not hang up the phone and he started taking selfie with Salman Khan. Seeing the man doing this, Salman got upset and said, ‘Stop dancing.’ After listening to Salman Khan, the person moved away from there.

Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Mahesh Manjrekar’s film will release this month. Salman Khan is in the role of a cop in this film, while his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is in the role of Villain. Some time ago, some videos related to the film were revealed, in which the look of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has been liked by the people.

Mahesh Manjrekar has told in an interview to RJ Siddharth Kanan that he had previously put some songs in the film and was also a heroine opposite Salman Khan, but as the film progressed, Salman Khan said that the film would have heroines and songs for him. is not needed. He told that the decision to keep the song and heroine from ‘Antim’ was dropped only at the behest of Salman.

However, apart from films, Salman Khan is hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’. This weekend he was seen in the episode ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ with his co-actress Bhagyashree. Bhagyashree and Salman Khan worked together in the film Maine Pyar Kiya.