Salman Khan angry on Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

In Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan brings a task for all the family members on Weekend Ka Vaar. Where to tell the name of the contestant which is empty box. The name of that contestant has to be taken by mutual consent or by majority. On one hand where the contestants pick a name but Salman takes the person who was the actual empty vessel, Jai Bhanushali.

Salman explains on stage, “There is only voice. There is no mood. We see Jai Woh Khali Hai which keeps ringing without any meaning.” Jay tries to defend himself, “Can I say something?” But Salman retorted and said, “Don’t say no, you are not saying where you should say it!” Jay bowed his head in despair.

Salman Khan will also be seen taking Prateek Sahajpal’s class again this weekend. This week Prateek Sahajpal had crossed all limits while insulting Rajiv. Salman Khan tells Prateek that this is some comedy, is it to make fun of whom? What did you mean that you were speaking to Rajiv?” Prateek says that it was not his intention.

Salman slammed Prateek that he wouldn’t tolerate it if he were, “Main utaara hal kala kya karte, tumch loche. Blasts will continue as Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’ in ‘Bigg Boss’. ‘ Arrived! Salman greets them before their gala time. He also praised Kartik for making the right choices in films! Simultaneously, Prateek Sahajpal and Umar during the task of throwing mud in front of the guest in the house A scuffle will also be seen between Riyaz.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 17:30 [IST]