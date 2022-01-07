Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in triple roles in No Entry sequel | Salman Khan will be seen in triple role in No Entry sequel

who will be the heroine 10 heroines are yet to be cast in the film. Daisy Shah's name was being associated with the film but at the moment this news has been denied. It is believed that there will be 10 heroines in the film, out of which 9 will be for the three characters of Salman, Anil and Fardeen. At the same time, the character of the tenth heroine will be similar to the character of Bipasha in the first film, which will create all the confusion in the film. It is believed that a big A-list actress will be approached for this role. The film was stuck for a long time The No Entry sequel was stuck for a long time. The main reason for this was Salman Khan's estrangement with Boney Kapoor, after which Salman Khan was not showing any interest in this film nor was giving any date for it. It had come to such an extent that Boney Kapoor had told the media that he did not know when Salman Khan would do this film and whether he would do it or not. Replacement casting discussion The film's director Anees Bazmee was also fed up with the wait for Salman Khan. Anees Bazmee was ready with the script of this film for a long time and hence he did not want to delay it. Hence the news came that Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor have started preparing to remake the sequel of this film with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. But all these news turned out to be mere rumours.

name of akshay

Akshay Kumar’s name was also associated with the film after Salman Khan did not give the date. It is believed that Anees Bazmee approached Akshay Kumar with the sequel of this film but Akshay Kumar also did not seem to show much interest in it. At the same time, preparations for the sequel of the film were being done from 2016.

Hrithik denied

Hrithik Roshan’s name was also associated with the No Entry sequel. Hrithik refuted this news as rubbish while Anees Bazmee also clarified that when this film is of Salman Khan then why would I approach any other actor for this film. Finally, the entire team of No Entry waited patiently for Salman Khan’s dates and now the film is all set to go on floors.

Triple Roll for the first time

Salman Khan will be seen in a triple role for the first time with the No Entry sequel. However, Salman Khan has appeared in double roles many times in his career and some of these films have been superhit. From Judwaa to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Salman Khan appeared in double roles many times. Now it remains to be seen how much his triple role can explode in No Entry.