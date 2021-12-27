Salman Khan announces the new title of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 – Pawan Putra Bhaijaan | Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Title – Pawan Putra Bhaijaan

Bump between Kabir Khan – Salman Khan Significantly, after the smoky success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan brought Tubelight together. This film was also an Eid release and the audience rejected it, after which Kabir Khan was blamed for the film's failure. Both Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan admitted that the film was a sad film and releasing it on Eid was a big mistake. In such a situation, whether Salman Khan and Kabir Khan will come together for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel or not, nothing can be said about it at the moment. The film will start after Tiger 3 Salman Khan has also said in a conversation with the media that this film will start after the completion of Tiger 3. That is, by the end of next year, work on Pawan Putra Bhaijaan will start. The last time when the title of Bajrangi Bhajan was announced, there was a lot of controversy about it but the team did not change the name of the film. This time too, after listening to Pawan's son Bhaijaan, the clouds of controversies with this title seem to be hovering from now on. 800 crore bajrangi Bajrangi Bhaijaan had earned a lot not only in India but also in overseas. The film was very much liked in Pakistan. Apart from this, the film also earned a lot in China and Japan. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the highest-grossing Indian film after Dangal and Baahubali, as per IMDb figures, earning around 858 crores at the box office.

very different casting

The casting of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was quite different from the beginning. Earlier this film was offered to Hrithik Roshan but KV Vijayendra Prasad wanted to produce it with Rakesh Roshan, for which Rakesh Roshan did not agree and the film went out of Hrithik’s hand. Apart from this, the names of Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth were also considered for the film. At the same time, the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan was first offered to Kangana Ranaut.

Emraan Hashmi would be Chand Nawab

The character of Chand Nawab in this film was offered to Emraan Hashmi before Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But Emraan Hashmi found this character too small and hence he rejected the film. After this Nawazuddin Siddiqui had put four moons in this role. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s entry scene in the film was based on a true YouTube video which Kabir Khan found funny and made it Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s entry scene.

where did munni come from

Harshali Malhotra, who plays Munni in the film, was earlier working in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He also shot the posters for the film. But then he was also offered Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Harshali’s mother wanted her to focus on only one film and she talked to Salman Khan about it. Salman Khan understood his point and after talking to Sooraj Barjatya, Harshali was let go of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Salman’s Bahubali Connection

The name of the movie is Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan has two horses named Bajrangi and Bhaijaan. Not only this, the film also has a strong connection with Bahubali. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad who has also written Bahubali. KV Vijayendra Prasad is the father of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. At the same time, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bahubali were released with a gap of only a week from each other. Both the films are among the highest grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.